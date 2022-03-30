(Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Joe Biden, who received his second booster shot on Wednesday, is expected to soon lift a pandemic-related policy that lets authorities expel most migrants crossing U.S. borders, a person familiar with the planning said.

If the curbs are lifted, the number of people trying to cross into the U.S. from Mexico is expected to surge, posing both humanitarian and political concerns for the White House before the November midterm elections.

Shanghai will adopt “static management” of the whole city, according to a government statement, which doesn’t explain whether this means any substantial changes to the two-phase lockdown started on Monday.

Hong Kong is considering a significant relaxation of its stringent Covid-19 travel rules for foreign flight crew, including dropping on-arrival virus tests, a key demand called for last week by major airlines.

Key Developments:

China Pledges to Stabilize Economy (8:06 a.m. HK)

China’s cabinet vowed to stabilize the economy and called on officials to avoid measures that harm market expectations.

China’s economy has came under increased pressure in March as cities and provinces instituted lock downs and tightened Covid controls to contain infections. The impact of those measures, combined with continued weakness in the property market, has led economists to cut their growth forecasts.

Shanghai to Adopt “Static Management” (7:43 a.m. HK)

The city, which went into a two-phase lockdown this week as authorities seek to staunch a spiraling outbreak, will adopt “static management” of the whole city, according to a government statement. It didn’t explain, however, whether this means any substantial changes to the lockdown that began Monday.

The city of 25 million people locked down areas east of the Huangpu River, which includes its financial district and industrial parks, for four days. The lockdown shifts to the other half of the city, in the west, for another four days from Friday.

Biden Urges Congress to Provide More Money (3:52 a.m. HK)

The U.S. President called on Congress to authorize new money for Covid-19 treatments and vaccines, warning that supplies are running low and leaving the door open to a deal that reallocates previous funding. The policy change is likely to be announced by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention by week’s end and implemented by the end of May, said the person, who asked not to be identified ahead of the announcement.

“Just as we’ve reached the critical turning point in this fight, Congress has to provide the funding America needs to continue to fight Covid-19,” Biden said Wednesday at the White House before receiving his second booster shot of the Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE vaccine. “We’re already seeing the consequences of congressional inaction.”

South Africa’s Death Toll Tops 100,000 (00:41 a.m. HK)

An additional 44 deaths from the disease have been reported, bringing the total to 100,020, the National Institute of Communicable Diseases said in a statement on Wednesday. Still, the actual number of Covid-19 related deaths may be triple that toll, studies by the South African Medical Research Council that track the number of deaths above the historical norm show.

Hong Kong May Ease Foreign Air Crew Rules (7:17 p.m. HK)

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam is considering implementing a so-called closed-loop system for non-domestic aircrew, which would enable them to travel in and out of the city relatively freely, as long as they have no contact with the local community, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Under pressure from the business community, Hong Kong has unveiled a number of changes in recent weeks to its Covid policies, which have left the financial hub isolated and have been criticized as ineffective after they failedto keep out the omicron variant. The amount of time travelers have to spend in quarantine upon entering Hong Kong has been halved, and a flight ban on nine countries deemed at high risk for the virus, including the U.S., U.K. and Australia, is being lifted.

BioNTech Plans Buyback, Dividend With Vaccine Windfall (6 p.m. HK)

BioNTech SE said it’s planning a share buyback of as much as $1.5 billion and will propose a special dividend, returning some of the profit from its best-selling Covid-19 vaccine to shareholders.

The German company, Pfizer Inc.’s Covid vaccine partner, said it expects this year’s revenue from the shot to reach 13 billion euros ($14.5 billion) to 17 billion euros.

The Best and Worst Places to Be in March (5 p.m. HK)

Norway topped Bloomberg’s Covid Resilience Ranking, after scrapping travel restrictions and loosening curbs.

The U.S. fell four rungs to No. 24 as its tally of daily Covid fatalities exceeded 900 on average in March, and the U.K. slid one spot to No. 10 as it experiences a rise in infections driven by another omicron wave.

Hong Kong scored poorly on Flight Capacity and Community Mobility. Russia was No. 52, weighed down by a slow vaccine rollout and the worst GDP growth outlook among all the ranked places in 2022 largely due to its invasion of Ukraine.

