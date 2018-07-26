(Bloomberg) -- Allegations that the Trump administration is rushing to deport detained immigrant families and depriving them of their rights are mounting as the U.S. prepares to tell a judge Thursday that it has fulfilled its obligation to reunify parents and children separated at the border.

While the judge has commended the government’s progress, he’ll have to weigh the final results of the reunification effort against claims about a lack of transparency and questionable practices on the ground at a hearing Friday. Another question may be raised then: the status of the more than 900 children who weren’t eligible for reunification, whose fate remains unclear, and what to do about it.

Calling the government’s reunification efforts a “mess,” the American Civil Liberties Union said many immigrants in custody weren’t told that a judge had ordered the government to reunite them with their children or were misled about their options. Some parents who can’t read English allegedly were hurried into signing forms, but didn’t understand they were giving consent to be deported without their children.

The government disputed the ACLU’s characterization of the reunification effort at a hearing this week, saying it’s worked diligently “days and nights” to reach resolutions.

U.S. Judge Temporarily Halts Deportation of Migrant Families

The ACLU also claims that 17 of the hundreds of immigrant parents it represents were deported on July 16, the same day U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw in San Diego directed the government to immediately halt all removals. Another parent was deported the next day, the ACLU said.

Sabraw, who’s presiding over the case, credited the government Tuesday for its “remarkable achievement” of reuniting a majority of the 2,551 children over 5 years old who were separated from their parents during the administration’s “zero tolerance” crackdown on border crossings. The government has classified about 900 children as “either not eligible, or not yet known to be eligible, for reunification."

Waiting Period

The ACLU continues to challenge the administration’s handling of the family reunions and is urging the judge to block the deportation of families immediately after they’ve been reunified. The government has proposed a four-day waiting period while the ACLU is asking for seven days. The judge may take up the dispute at the hearing.

“The government took children, including babies, from their parents and did not return them for weeks and often many months,” the ACLU said in a court filing Wednesday. “The government should not now be able to argue that it cannot wait a mere 7 days to remove these families, so that they can be advised on their life-altering decisions.”

While the government says at least 127 adults opted to relinquish their children, the ACLU said many of those parents actually want their kids back. The parents -- who were either illiterate or only spoke Spanish or indigenous languages -- didn’t understand the forms presented to them in English, according to the ACLU.

Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, a lawyer with the American Immigration Council, said in a court filing that he and attorneys working with him have interviewed more than 90 immigrant parents, including 52 who the U.S. said relinquished their right to reunification.

Mayan Dialect

A Guatemalan man separated in May from his eight-year-old daughter at the border “doesn’t appear to understand what is happening and is illiterate,” Reichlin-Melnick said, noting that the man speaks only limited Spanish and a Mayan dialect. “This father was extremely clear that he wishes to be reunited with his daughter,” he said.

The lawyer also spoke of a Guatemalan who burst into tears because he’d been unable to speak to his 14-year-old son before agreeing to let him live with family in the U.S.

“In their months of separation, these parents have not spoken to their children for more than several minutes on the phone,” the ACLU said in the filing Wednesday. “Many if not most have never spoken to a lawyer. And yet within moments of seeing their kids for the first time, defendants propose to put them on planes, with no meaningful opportunity to receive legal advice and make a considered family decision about whether their children should remain in the United States without them.”

The case is Ms. L v. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, 3:18-cv-00428, U.S. District Court, Southern District of California (San Diego).

