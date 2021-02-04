(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Thursday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:

  • President Joe Biden’s goal of putting middle-class interests at the center of American foreign policy sounds good on paper but may be tricky to deliver on
    • In his drive to deliver Americans $1.9 trillion in economic relief, Biden is turning to a trusted aide
    • By the end of last year, more than 30% of U.S. homeowners were considered equity-rich -- meaning their property was worth twice as much as the underlying mortgage
  • The largest U.S. business-lobbying group is optimistic that Biden’s goal of reaffirming ties with traditional American allies can translate into advances on trade cooperation with the U.K. and the rest of Europe
  • Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s plan to oversee a snap meeting of top regulators to discuss recent market volatility signaled the new administration’s focus on consumer financial protection after years of emphasis on deregulation
  • Federal Reserve officials played down the economic impact of recent stock-market volatility, in the latest sign the U.S. central bank is not close to scaling back its massive bond purchases
  • Job losses in Canada probably slowed last month in another sign the nation’s economy is handling the current wave of lockdowns better than it did last year
  • Soaring freight rates and delivery delays have sparked a global backlash by companies frustrated about the destructive mix of deteriorating service and higher ocean shipping costs

  • The Bank of England told banks to start preparing for negative interest rates, while saying that message shouldn’t be seen as a signal that the policy is imminent

    • The BOE predicts the economy will contract in the first quarter after the U.K. stepped up restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

