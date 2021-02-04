57m ago
U.S. Middle Class Interests, Equity-Rich, Canada Jobs: Eco Day
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Thursday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- President Joe Biden’s goal of putting middle-class interests at the center of American foreign policy sounds good on paper but may be tricky to deliver on
- In his drive to deliver Americans $1.9 trillion in economic relief, Biden is turning to a trusted aide
- By the end of last year, more than 30% of U.S. homeowners were considered equity-rich -- meaning their property was worth twice as much as the underlying mortgage
- The largest U.S. business-lobbying group is optimistic that Biden’s goal of reaffirming ties with traditional American allies can translate into advances on trade cooperation with the U.K. and the rest of Europe
- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s plan to oversee a snap meeting of top regulators to discuss recent market volatility signaled the new administration’s focus on consumer financial protection after years of emphasis on deregulation
- Federal Reserve officials played down the economic impact of recent stock-market volatility, in the latest sign the U.S. central bank is not close to scaling back its massive bond purchases
- Job losses in Canada probably slowed last month in another sign the nation’s economy is handling the current wave of lockdowns better than it did last year
- Soaring freight rates and delivery delays have sparked a global backlash by companies frustrated about the destructive mix of deteriorating service and higher ocean shipping costs
The Bank of England told banks to start preparing for negative interest rates, while saying that message shouldn’t be seen as a signal that the policy is imminent
- The BOE predicts the economy will contract in the first quarter after the U.K. stepped up restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
