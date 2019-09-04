U.S. Migrant Apprehensions Halved Since May, Homeland Security Says

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. apprehensions of migrants illegally crossing the southwest border have fallen by more than half since May, when border authorities caught more than 130,000 people entering the country from Mexico, a top administration official said.

Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan reported the reduction during an update on preparations for Hurricane Dorian at the White House on Wednesday. President Donald Trump credited a deal he struck with Mexico, at the threat of tariffs, to increase enforcement of migration through that country.

McAleenan’s department hasn’t yet officially reported border apprehensions in August. The number fell to about 82,000 in July, though some of the reduction is likely seasonal. Migration to the U.S. is typically lower during the summer, when high temperatures make the effort more perilous.

