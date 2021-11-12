(Bloomberg) -- Avon Protection Plc plunged after the British defense supplier warned of testing failures for some body-armor plates ordered by the U.S. military.

The Wiltshire, England-based company’s stock slumped as much as 44%, the most on record going back to 1989, as it warned of a cut to 2022 revenue and started a strategic review of the body-armor unit. The update comes less than two months after the firm extended a pact with the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency to supply protectors for the torso and arms.

Prior guidance had included approximately $40 million of body armor sales, Avon said. The stock also slumped in August as Avon cut its financial outlook, citing shipping delays and other supply-chain disruptions.

Avon was down 42% to 1,115 pence a share as of 9:25 a.m. in London, giving the group a market capitalization of 346 million pounds ($463 million).

