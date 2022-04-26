(Bloomberg) -- Arch Resources Inc. will give investors a dividend of $8.11 a share, as a global boom in coal helped the U.S. mining giant post its strongest earnings in five years.

The company reported first-quarter earnings of $271.9 million, the most since the end of 2016, St. Louis-based Arch said in a statement Tuesday. The dividend comprises a standard, fixed payment of $0.25 a share for the second-quarter plus a special payout of $7.86.

The strong results reflect the global surge in demand for coal, as Russia’s war in Ukraine upends energy markets. Prices have climbed to record highs as nations scramble to ensure adequate supplies of the fuel. Arch is getting an additional boost as it ramps up its new Leer South mine, making it one of the few companies that’s able to increase production at at time when the world is clamoring for any additional tons of output.

“We anticipate a significant increase in our financial results in the second quarter given the highly favorable pricing environment,” Chief Executive Officer Paul Lang said in the statement. “We expect to generate substantial, long-term value for our stockholders through our new capital return program, while continuing to position the company to benefit from sustained global economic development.”

