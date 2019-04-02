U.S. Mint to Issue First Quarters With New ‘W’ Mark

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Mint is adding a new letter to its alphabet -- W for its facility at West Point, New York.

The first coins to bear the W mark are 2019 America the Beautiful Quarters, which are expected to appear in circulation in four to six weeks, according to the Mint. West Point typically produces precious metal coins, such as gold and silver.

Circulating coins marked with a P are minted in Philadelphia while D indicates Denver. S is currently used on proof coins from the San Francisco mint.

“We want to encourage Americans to consider coin collecting by making the W mint mark quarters only available in general circulation,” U.S. Mint Director David Ryder said in a printed statement.

This year’s quarters will honor:

Lowell National Historic Park in Massachusetts

American Memorial Park in the Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas Islands

War in the Pacific National Historic Park in Guam

San Antonio Mission National Historical Park in Texas

The Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness in Idaho

The Mint will produce 2 million of each.

