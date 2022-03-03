U.S. Mortgage Rates Fall for Second Week With 30-Year at 3.76%

(Bloomberg) -- Mortgage rates in the U.S. slid as global markets churn over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The average for a 30-year loan was 3.76%, down from 3.89% last week, Freddie Mac said in a statement Thursday.

It was the second straight decline for rates, tracking yields for 10-year Treasuries, which slipped this week to the lowest since January. The war in Ukraine has roiled financial markets and set off a flight to safe assets such as U.S. government bonds.

The drop gives would-be homebuyers hope of a reprieve after weeks of watching mortgage rates climb dramatically. The double whammy of rising borrowing costs and escalating home prices has shut many Americans out of the market for purchases.

A rapid increase in rates over the past six months has slowed the mortgage business. Loan originations in the fourth quarter were down 13% from a year earlier, driven by a plunge in refinancing, according to Attom Data Solutions.

The volatility in global markets is expected to keep rates down for the short term, though they will likely increase in the coming months, according to Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled Wednesday that he favors a quarter-point increase in the benchmark interest rate this month, part of the central bank’s efforts to cool inflation.

