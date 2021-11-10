U.S. Mortgage Rates Plunge, Dipping Back Below 3% Once Again

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. mortgage rates are back below 3%.

The average for a 30-year loan was 2.98%, down from 3.09% last week, Freddie Mac said in a statement Thursday. It was the second straight decline and pushed rates to the lowest since Sept. 23.

Rates dropped this week along with yields for 10-year Treasuries, which dipped to 1.44% on Tuesday.

“Despite the re-acceleration of economic growth, the recent bond rally drove mortgage rates down for the second consecutive week,” said Sam Khater, chief economist at Freddie Mac.

Borrowing costs have been historically low since the pandemic hit financial markets in 2020, fueling a housing rally that has sent home prices soaring.

Since dropping to 2.88% in late September, rates had been ticking up as investors prepared for the Federal Reserve to cut back on bond purchases.

