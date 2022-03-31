(Bloomberg) -- Mortgage rates in the U.S. continued their steep ascent, reaching a level not seen since December 2018.

The average for a 30-year loan was 4.67%, up from 4.42% last week, Freddie Mac said in a statement Thursday.

Rates are up more than a percentage point in the past two months, a dizzying rise that has surprised many industry experts. Higher borrowing costs have stretched the budgets of prospective homebuyers and, along with soaring prices, shut some out of the market altogether.

The average 30-year rate hit a record low of 2.65% in January 2021, a slide that fueled fierce demand for purchases. Now rates are approaching 5%, a mark that hasn’t been reached in more than a decade.

Borrowers with a $300,000 mortgage would pay $1,551 at the current 30-year average. That’s up $250 from the start of the year.

The Federal Reserve lifted the benchmark interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point this month, with more hikes possible in the months to come to fight inflation at the highest rate since the 1980s.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.