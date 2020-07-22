(Bloomberg) -- The unexpected U.S. decision to order China’s consulate in Houston to close -- with staff given 72 hours to depart -- delivers a severe diplomatic blow to a relationship already under strain, and will likely lead to a smaller U.S. footprint in China as well.

In addition to embassies in Beijing and Washington, the U.S. and China maintain five consulates inside each other’s borders. China’s consulates are in Houston, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New York, where it also maintains a United Nations mission. The Houston outpost served a region stretching from Texas to Puerto Rico.

China has some 300 diplomats in Washington, according to the State Department, but totals at other consulates, while lower, aren’t disclosed.

The U.S. has consulates in Shenyang, Shanghai, Chengdu, Guangzhou and Wuhan, where the coronavirus is believed to have emerged. The Guangzhou outpost is one of the biggest visa hubs for the U.S. in the entire world. The U.S. also has a large consulate in Hong Kong, which has historically been treated separately from mainland China.

China’s vow to retaliate against the U.S. move likely means one of those diplomatic compounds may close. The U.S. usually has about 700-1,000 diplomats in China who do everything from issuing visas to conducting espionage, although total numbers have been far lower since the Covid-19 pandemic prompted the U.S. to pull staff back.

Some U.S. officials say the Chinese consulate in Houston was deeply involved in espionage activities. It would have also been involved in issuing visas to American companies seeking to send energy industry employees to China.

The People’s Republic of China first established a representative office in Washington in the early 1970s following President Richard Nixon’s historic visit. The office was converted into an embassy when the two countries established official diplomatic ties in 1979.

