(Bloomberg) -- The Justice Department moved to drop charges against a man who was among more than 400 people the government accused of storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Federal prosecutors asked a judge on Tuesday to dismiss charges against Christopher Kelly, who was accused of unlawful entry and obstruction of an official proceeding, among other offenses. The filing did not provide an explanation for the government’s decision.

“The government believes that dismissal without prejudice at this time serves the interests of justice,” the filing said.

Kelly’s lawyer, Edward MacMahon, declined to comment. The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Since the storming of the Capitol, the Justice Department has arrested more than 400 people who participated in the riot, charging them with a range of crimes, from disorderly conduct to conspiracy to block the certification of the election results.

