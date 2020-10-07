(Bloomberg) -- Two Islamic State militants linked to the beheadings of American and British hostages are in FBI custody and will appear later Wednesday in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia, for prosecution, the Justice Department said.

The U.S. alleges that El Shafee Elsheikh and Alexanda Kotey, who have been in American military custody at an undisclosed location, were part of a terrorist cell known as “the Beatles” that kidnapped and murdered journalists and aid workers from the U.S. and U.K. as members of the Islamic State of Iraq. Now stateless, their nickname reflects their past British citizenship and distinctive British accents on videos of their killings.

They are alleged to have carried out the beheading of U.S. journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff and to have murdered Western aid workers in Iraq and Syria.

The U.S. secured evidence from the U.K. for their prosecution after Attorney General William Barr agreed he wouldn’t seek the death penalty for them.

