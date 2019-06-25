23h ago
U.S. Mulls Tariff Freeze, China Economy, Powell Speaks: Eco Day
- The U.S. is willing to suspend the next round of tariffs on an additional $300 billion of imports from China while Beijing and Washington prepare to resume trade negotiations, people familiar with the plans said.
- President Donald Trump often cites China’s massive exports to the U.S. as a grave injustice hanging over the world economy. But lately it pays to look at Chinese imports for the pain that his tariff wars are inflicting on global growth.
- China’s economy saw a modest improvement in the second quarter but the risks ahead look more serious, according to the quarterly Beige Book report.
- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the downside risks to the U.S. economy have increased recently, reinforcing the case among policy makers for somewhat lower interest rates.
- Data from across the U.S. economy Tuesday highlighted the risks to growth amid rising trade tensions and pressure on the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates.
- The Bank of Thailand is facing more reasons to cut interest rates than to hike given a slowing economy and a strong currency. But the timing may not be right yet.
