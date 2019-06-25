(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Wednesday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

The U.S. is willing to suspend the next round of tariffs on an additional $300 billion of imports from China while Beijing and Washington prepare to resume trade negotiations, people familiar with the plans said.

President Donald Trump often cites China’s massive exports to the U.S. as a grave injustice hanging over the world economy. But lately it pays to look at Chinese imports for the pain that his tariff wars are inflicting on global growth.

China’s economy saw a modest improvement in the second quarter but the risks ahead look more serious, according to the quarterly Beige Book report.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the downside risks to the U.S. economy have increased recently, reinforcing the case among policy makers for somewhat lower interest rates.

Data from across the U.S. economy Tuesday highlighted the risks to growth amid rising trade tensions and pressure on the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates.

The Bank of Thailand is facing more reasons to cut interest rates than to hike given a slowing economy and a strong currency. But the timing may not be right yet.

