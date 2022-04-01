(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. government must face negligence and emotional distress claims by immigrants who say they were traumatized by former President Donald Trump’s policy of separating their families at the southern border.

An Arizona federal judge on Friday rejected the government’s request to dismiss a lawsuit filed in 2019 by the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of a group of migrants.

But U.S. District Judge John Hinderaker dismissed 15 high-ranking Trump administration officials from the case, ruling that they can’t be held personally liable for the government’s conduct.

President Joe Biden has called the separation by immigration authorities of thousands of children from their parents during a crackdown on illegal border crossings “a moral and national shame.”

Biden’s Justice Department was unable to reach a settlement with the ACLU. But the Justice Department supported shielding the former Trump officials, including ex-Attorney General Jeff Sessions, from personal liability.

The suit highlights challenges facing Biden as he has sought to unwind some of his predecessor’s policies and embrace others while grappling with an immigration surge at the Mexico border.

