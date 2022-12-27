1h ago
U.S. Natgas Rises from Five-Month Low as Colder Weather Looms
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- U.S. natural gas futures rose in thin trading from the lowest level in five months on forecasts for colder weather.
- Futures for January delivery +5.4% to $3.933/mmbtu at 9:04 a.m. Singapore time
- Contract closed -6.2% at $3.731 on Dec. 23, after dropping to as low as $3.599, the lowest level for front-month prices since July
- There was no trading on Friday due to the Christmas Eve holiday in the U.S.
- Colder-than-usual weather is forecast for the U.S. West Coast, Midwest and Northeast for Jan. 1-5: NOAA
- Southern region will get warmer-than-normal temperatures
- Prices are also rising amid firm European demand for LNG, with U.S. shipments diverting to the continent
- Lower 48 dry gas production ~97.9 bcf Sunday, or +6.6% y/y
- Lower 48 total gas demand ~83.3 bcf, or -15% y/y
- Estimated gas flows to LNG export terminals ~12.5 bcf, or -4.5% w/w
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.