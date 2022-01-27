(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. and NATO delivered written responses to Russia on Wednesday, broadly rejecting Moscow’s demands that the Western alliance redraw its borders, close its door to Ukraine’s potential future membership and roll back forces from former Soviet states.

Instead, they offered to address Russian concerns by discussing such issues as arms control and improving transparency over troop movements and military exercises.

The ball is now in President Vladimir Putin’s court. Russia has denied it intends to invade Ukraine, despite massing thousands of troops, tanks and equipment near its neighbor’s eastern border.

Key Developments:

Ukraine’s ports at risk of a fresh hit if war breaks out

Western allies hold firm on Russian demands

Russia threatens to send arms to separatists in Ukraine

Brent rises to the highest level since 2014 amid tensions

All times CET.

Blinken, Wang Hold Call to Discuss Ukraine Crisis (8 a.m.)

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a call with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to discuss the Russia-Ukraine crisis, according to the State Department.

Blinken “underscored the global security and economic risks posed by further Russian aggression against Ukraine and conveyed that de-escalation and diplomacy are the responsible way forward,” Ned Price, a department spokesman, said in a statement on Wednesday.

