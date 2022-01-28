(Bloomberg) -- Natural gas futures jumped as much as 14% on Friday in New York as a winter storm bears down on the U.S. Northeast.

Gas for March delivery was up 12% to $4.787 per million British thermal units at 9:08 a.m. on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

The increase followed a historic advance of as much as 72% in the expiring February contract on Thursday amid an apparent short squeeze during the final hour of trading.

