(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Navy is searching for a sailor missing from one of its aircraft carriers, the USS Nimitz, in the northern Arabian Sea.

The ship declared “man overboard” on Sunday at 3:47 GMT after personnel on the Nimitz were unable to locate the sailor, the U.S. 5th Fleet said in a statement.

The Nimitz and the guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton are conducting search and rescue operations, it said.

