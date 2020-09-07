41m ago
U.S. Navy Searches for Missing Sailor in Arabian Sea
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Navy is searching for a sailor missing from one of its aircraft carriers, the USS Nimitz, in the northern Arabian Sea.
The ship declared “man overboard” on Sunday at 3:47 GMT after personnel on the Nimitz were unable to locate the sailor, the U.S. 5th Fleet said in a statement.
The Nimitz and the guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton are conducting search and rescue operations, it said.
©2020 Bloomberg L.P.