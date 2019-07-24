Sales of new U.S. homes rose in June by less than forecast and purchases were revised lower in the three prior months, the latest sign of weakness for the housing sector.

Single-family home sales climbed seven per cent to a 646,000 annualized pace, the first gain in three months, government data showed Wednesday. The median sales price was little changed from a year earlier at US$310,400.

Key Insights

The data suggest sales are still struggling to gain momentum despite low unemployment, solid wage gains and low mortgage rates. A shortage of affordable properties continues to weigh on buyers and constrain sales.

May new-home sales were revised to 604,000 from 626,000; March and April purchases were also revised lower.

Among other figures showing limited progress in the housing sector, the National Association of Realtors reported Tuesday that existing home sales, which make up about 90% of the market, fell in June as the median selling price continued to increase. Government data showed new home construction fell for a second month in June and permits to build dropped to a two-year low.

The number of properties sold for which construction hadn’t yet started rose to 205,000, the highest since November 2017, indicating a pickup in builder backlogs.

The supply of homes at the current sales rate declined to 6.3 months from 6.7 months in May. The number of new homes for sale at the end of the month rose to 338,000 in June from 309,000 a year ago.

