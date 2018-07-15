(Bloomberg) -- The Trump administration looked to dial down expectations for Monday’s highly-anticipated sit-down in Helsinki between President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

“It isn’t a summit,” Jon Huntsman, the U.S. ambassador to Russia, said in an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday. “I’ve heard it called a summit. It’s a meeting.”

Trump faces intensifying pressure following Friday’s indictment of 12 Russian intelligence officers for hacking computer systems for the Democratic Party, a state election board, and a company supplying voter verification software. Some Republicans have urged Trump to forcefully confront Putin about the election meddling, while Democratic lawmakers urged the president to scrap the summit altogether.

John Bolton, Trump’s national security adviser, said it would be “silly” for Trump to demand extradition of the Russians, as some lawmakers and others have urged.

“I think it’s pretty silly for the president to demand something that he can’t get legally,” Bolton said on ABC’s “This Week.” “For the president to demand something that isn’t going to happen puts the president in a weak position, and I think the president has made it very clear he intends to approach this discussion from a position of strength.”

No ‘Deliverables’

Bolton also said the U.S. is not looking for “concrete deliverables” from Putin on Monday. The meeting -- Putin’s fourth with a U.S. president -- would be “basically unstructured,” he said.

In an interview with CBS News conducted on Saturday and broadcast on Sunday, Trump said he may ask Putin to extradite the 12 Russians. “Well, I might,” Trump said after CBS News anchor Jeff Glor asked about it. “I hadn’t thought of that.”

Trump said he’s going into Helsinki with low expectations, according to an excerpt of the interview. “I’m not going in with high expectations.”

Huntsman, speaking on “Fox News Sunday,” said he expects Russia’s “malign activity” in elections -- including in the U.S. and in the U.K.’s Brexit vote -- would be “one piece of”’ the agenda on Monday.

The pair are expected to discuss a wide range of other topics, from international arms control efforts to the Iranian presence in Syria.

Senator Mark Warner of Virginia, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, said he’s wary of Trump meeting alone with Putin because the Russian president is a trained KGB agent and Trump is not known for his preparation.

Others in Room

“Frankly, I think he’ll take advantage of this president,” Warner said on CNN’s State of the Union” on Sunday. “We need other individuals from his administration in the room so we know at least someone will press the Russians on making sure they don’t interfere in future U.S. elections.”

Trump promised on Friday to “absolutely, firmly ask the question” about Russian involvement in the 2016 election. But he also downplayed expectations for a gotcha-style confession.

Trump previously has shown little appetite for pressing the issue, telling reporters after meeting with Putin in Vietnam last November that he was done discussing it and that he believed the Russian leader’s denials were sincere.

And Trump’s response to the indictments has focused not on Russia but on former President Barack Obama’s handling of the issue. “These Russian individuals did their work during the Obama years,” Trump said on Twitter on Saturday. “Why didn’t Obama do something about it? Because he thought Crooked Hillary Clinton would win, that’s why.”

In his CBS interview Trump said the DNC “should be ashamed of themselves for allowing themselves to be hacked.”

“They had bad defenses and they were able to be hacked. But I heard they were trying to hack the Republicans too. But -- and this may be wrong -- but they had much stronger defenses,” Trump said.

According to federal prosecutors, Russian spies first attempted to infiltrate email accounts tied to Trump’s Democratic rival for the presidency, Hillary Clinton, the same day Trump encouraged Russia to produce emails from Clinton’s tenure as secretary of state.

“Trump views Putin as his benefactor,” said Representative Adam Schiff, a Democrat from Virginia, on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

