(Bloomberg) -- The number of rigs drilling for oil in U.S. basins jumped the most in four years this week, the latest sign that the shale patch is booming again as crude prices soar.

Oil rigs in the U.S. rose by 19 to 516 this week, the biggest gain since February 2018, according to Baker Hughes data released Friday. While the expansion was seen across several regions, Texas added a combined 13 rigs in the Permian, Eagle Ford and Barnett plays.

U.S. drillers’ pledges of financial restraint are being tested like never before as crude prices march higher, with Raymond James seeing $125 a barrel by mid-year as demand outpaces supply. Citigroup Inc. warned that shale explorers are poised to boost spending by almost 40% this year, showing all signs of abandoning promises to hold the line on drilling budgets.

