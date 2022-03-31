Mar 31, 2022
U.S. Oil Supplies, U.K. Wage Hikes, China Factory Slump: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
- The U.S. is weighing a plan to release about a million barrels of oil a day to combat supply shortages amid the war in Ukraine
- Meanwhile, Russia is offering India steep discounts as international pressure lowers appetite for its oil
- With India importing a bulk of its oil, recovery will hinge on the outcomes of the war, Bloomberg Economics said
- A record number of U.K. companies expect to increase wages over the next year as the cost of living crisis deepens
- The Czech Republic is set to extend its aggressive campaign of rate hikes as the war fuels already rampant inflation
- China’s manufacturing activity contracted in March as authorities locked down cities to curb a surge in Covid cases
- The ugly PMI readings likely understate the deterioration in business conditions, according to Bloomberg Economics
- China’s cabinet vowed to stabilize the economy and called on officials to plan for greater uncertainty
- Most British homeowners would give up their property gains if it helped others onto the housing ladder
- American corporations just had their most profitable year since 1950
