U.S. Opens Inquiry Into Road Project at Center of Colombian Corruption Scandal

(Bloomberg) -- One of the biggest corruption scandals in Colombian history took a new turn on Tuesday as a billionaire’s banking group said the investigation has spread to the U.S.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. said in a filing that it received an inquiry from the U.S. Department of Justice over its Ruta del Sol 2 road. Aval had a one-third stake in the project.

Shares in Aval have fallen 25 percent in dollar terms this year, wiping billions from the fortune of its founder Luis Carlos Sarmiento. Shares extended losses after a key witness and his son died in mysterious circumstances last month.

The market “may have been half-expecting this,” said Rupert Stebbings, an institutional equities adviser at Alianza Valores, a Colombian brokerage. “For investors the key is a swift resolution.”

Jorge Enrique Pizano, an auditor on the highway who had warned about suspicious payments died last month from what authorities said was a heart attack. His son, who returned from Spain for the funeral, died from cyanide poisoning three days later in circumstances that remain a mystery.

Pizano, who had expressed fears for his safety, left secret recordings of conversations he’d had with Nestor Humberto Martinez, a lawyer who had represented Aval, in which he raised concerns about irregular payments from Ruta del Sol. In an interview with a Colombian TV channel, Martinez said he passed on Pizano’s concerns to Sarmiento in 2015. Martinez is now the nation’s Attorney General.

Aval has repeatedly said that it was unaware of corruption on the highway project, which was committed by Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht, its majority partner.

The Department of Justice didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment sent outside normal business hours. One of the contracts Pizano flagged as suspicious was a $2.7 million payment routed via New York to a bank in Panama.

Martinez told lawmakers in Bogota that at the time Pizano raised concerns there was no indication the payments were part of Odebrecht’s bribery scheme.

Aval’s subsidiary Corficolombiana partnered with Odebrecht to build a section of a 621-mile highway connecting the center of Colombia with the Caribbean coast. The partnership was liquidated after Odebrecht admitted to paying a bribe to win the contract.

The U.S. investigation is likely to “cause a lot of volatility” for Aval’s shares, said Carlos Rodriguez, head of equities at Ultraserfinco brokerage in Bogota.

