(Bloomberg) -- Monday’s $572 million judgment against Johnson & Johnson suggests future damages across the country could total $37 billion, said one legal analyst.

That amount “would then need to be divided between the various opioid manufacturers, distributors, and pharmacy/PBM defendants who face liability – not just JNJ,” Tom Claps, an analyst with Susquehanna Financial Group, wrote in a note.

Claps said the penalty for Oklahoma represents less than 2% of the national burden in the opioid epidemic. He cautioned investors not to get too optimistic about implications for future trials, including the multi-district litigation (MDL) that is expected to kick off in late October. Defendants in that trial will face a jury, and “juries can be unpredictable,” often awarding more damages than judges, Claps said.

Specialty and generic drugmakers, as well as drug distributors rallied alongside J&J late Monday, but the buoyancy may be short-lived. “A $572 million verdict against one defendant for one year worth of costs in a state with 4 million people is not encouraging for defendants’ in the MDL,” David Maris, a Wells Fargo analyst wrote.

“The $572 million is simply the cost of one year to address the opioid crisis,” Maris explained. Investors’ initial reaction to the headline number may be “tempered” as they consider the costs “might result in a worse outcome.”

Opioid-exposed specialty pharmaceutical companies are not out of the woods yet, Maris said. The verdict in Oklahoma shows the “risk is real”, and his estimate for $50 billion or more settlement “is not unfounded.” Companies besides J&J involved in the October trial include Mallinckrodt Plc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and closely-held Purdue Pharma LP.

Opioid litigation also overhangs the three main drug distributors in the U.S., Cardinal Health Inc., AmerisourceBergen Corp. and McKesson Corp. The companies have proposed a $10 billion settlement. That seems premature, as the all of the cases haven’t been consolidated yet, Cowen analyst Charles Rhyee said. While the risk is “impossible to assess” Rhyee said, “the distributors have strong legal defenses to test in court.”

