U.S. Order to Label Hong Kong Goods as ‘Made in China’ Is ‘Uncivilized,’ Official Says

(Bloomberg) -- The pending U.S. order to change the labeling on goods manufactured in Hong Kong to say “Made in China” is unreasonable and uncivilized, said Edward Yau, the city’s commerce and economic development secretary.

“They are unnecessary and rather unreasonable,” Yau said at an industry event in Hong Kong Monday. “They want the ‘Made in Hong Kong’ label to disappear. It’s unfair and rather uncivilized.”

The U.S. government announced the policy earlier this month as one result of the removal of Hong Kong’s special trading status following the imposition of a National Security Law on the city. U.S. Customs and Border Protection in an Aug. 21 notice extended the start date for the new rule by another 45 days through Nov. 9 “in an effort to allow importers ample time to comply.”

Hong Kong officials have suggested potential alternatives such as “Hong Kong, China” and are awaiting a response, Yau said.

While only a small proportion of Hong Kong’s exports to the U.S. will be affected, it will greatly impact local manufacturers who do most or all of their business with the U.S. so the issue cannot be ignored, Yau said.

