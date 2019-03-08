4h ago
U.S. Ordered to Identify Thousands More Separated Families
(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. government must identify perhaps thousands more families who were separated at the Mexican border as long ago as July 2017, a federal judge said Friday.
- The judge granted a motion by the American Civil Liberties Union to expand a lawsuit seeking family reunification to include parents whose children were taken from them before the Justice Department implemented a "zero tolerance" policy last year
- The ruling means that the government must provide the identities of the parents and the children, who are no longer in U.S. custody, to the court and ACLU
- ACLU lawyers said they will contact the families to see whether they want to be identified
- The case is Ms. L. v. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, 18-CV-0428, U.S. District Court, Southern District of California (San Diego)
