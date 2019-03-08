U.S. Ordered to Identify Thousands More Separated Families

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. government must identify perhaps thousands more families who were separated at the Mexican border as long ago as July 2017, a federal judge said Friday.

The judge granted a motion by the American Civil Liberties Union to expand a lawsuit seeking family reunification to include parents whose children were taken from them before the Justice Department implemented a "zero tolerance" policy last year

The ruling means that the government must provide the identities of the parents and the children, who are no longer in U.S. custody, to the court and ACLU

ACLU lawyers said they will contact the families to see whether they want to be identified

The case is Ms. L. v. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, 18-CV-0428, U.S. District Court, Southern District of California (San Diego)

