(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. will send a “moderate” number of American troops to the Middle East and additional missile defense capabilities to Saudi Arabia in response to last weekend’s attack on oil facilities that the Trump administration has blamed on Iran, top Pentagon officials said.

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said Friday that the decision is a “first step” and that evidence collected to date shows Iran was responsible for the attacks. The briefing by Esper and General Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, followed a meeting of national security officials at the White House earlier on Friday.

“Iran is waging a deliberate campaign to destabilize the Middle East,” Dunford told reporters at the Pentagon. He added that the U.S. has shown “great restraint” in responding so far, but called the strike on Saudi Aramco facilities on Saturday a “dramatic escalation.”

Esper and Dunford said that they are still deciding on the specific number of troops and weapons systems but that the personnel deployment will be relatively small, not numbering in the thousands. They said more details would be forthcoming.

During a news conference on Friday, President Donald Trump signaled he’s trying to avoid a military conflict.

“I will say I think the sanctions work, and the military would work,” Trump told reporters. “But that’s a very severe form of winning.”

After Houthi rebels in Yemen claimed credit for the Saturday strike, Saudi and U.S. officials said that the drones and missiles used were made by Iran, had never before been deployed by Iranian proxy groups, and came from a northerly direction, ruling out Yemen as a launch site. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo has repeatedly said Iran was responsible for the attack.

As tensions climbed this week, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif warned that any U.S. or Saudi strike on his country in response to the attacks on the kingdom’s critical oil facilities would lead to “all-out war.”

“I cannot have any confidence that they did it because we just heard their statement,” Zarif said in an interview on CNN. “I know that we didn’t do it. I know that the Houthis made a statement that they did it.”

Pompeo returned early Friday from a two-day trip to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, saying he wanted to begin building a coalition that would organize a response to Iran. On Friday the Treasury Department announced it is sanctioning Iran’s central bank and sovereign wealth fund, a move aimed at squelching any remaining trade the country conducts with Europe and Asia.

