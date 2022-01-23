(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. ordered family members at its embassy in Kyiv to leave Ukraine “due to the continued threat of Russian military action,” the State Department said Sunday.

The advisory also urged U.S. citizens in Ukraine to consider leaving the country now using commercial or other private travel options. The comes amid a standoff between Russia and the U.S. over President Vladimir Putin’s military buildup along the border with Ukraine.

“There are reports Russia is planning significant military action against Ukraine,” the State Department said in the advisory. “The security conditions, particularly along Ukraine’s borders, in Russia-occupied Crimea, and in Russia-controlled eastern Ukraine, are unpredictable and can deteriorate with little notice.”

