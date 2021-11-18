(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. outbreak, on the rise again, is shifting to the Midwest, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Chicago is facing a surge of infections ahead of the holiday season, with deaths also trending upward.

Germany will restrict access to restaurants, bars and public events for unvaccinated people in regions that exceed a threshold of hospital admissions, while stopping short of a nationwide lockdown. The Portuguese island of Madeira will impose new restrictions on unvaccinated residents and visitors.

The American Medical Association and more than 60 other U.S. health organizations endorsed the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for companies with 100 or more employees.

Travel Eased Between Hong Kong and China (5:35 p.m. NY)

Travelers from Hong Kong will be allowed to enter mainland China without quarantine starting from the first week of December, with an initial quota limited to “only a few hundred per day,” South China Morning Post reported late Thursday, citing two unidentified official sources from the mainland.

France Doesn’t Need Curbs for Unvaccinated: Macron (4:41 p.m. NY)

President Emmanuel Macron said France didn’t need to single out unvaccinated people for restrictions, as in several European countries including Austria and Germany, because of the national health pass that documents a person’s vaccination status.

“Countries locking down non vaccinated people are those that didn’t put in place the health pass,” Macron told La Voix du Nord late Thursday, referring to the obligation of being showing proof of immunization or vaccination to access public venues such as bars or restaurants.

France’s outbreak has worsened recently but not as badly as many other countries in Europe. Almost 80% of the population has received at least one dose of vaccine, according to the Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker.

Chicago Cases, Deaths Swell (4:29 p.m. NY)

Chicago is facing a surge of infections ahead of the holiday season, Allison Arwady, the city’s public health commissioner, said Thursday.

“In terms of our outbreak, the numbers are not good,” Arwady said during a livestream broadcast. “We are absolutely in the middle of this Covid increase. Right now is the time to get vaccinated for the holidays.”

The nation’s third-largest city is seeing an average of 501 cases per day, up about 18% from the previous week, giving Chicago a high transmission risk for new cases, she said. Deaths also are rising, with four reported each day. Chicago’s positivity rate is about 2.7%.

Apple Slightly Pushes Back Return to Office (2:50 p.m. NY)

Apple Inc. has chosen Feb. 1 as the deadline for corporate employees to start their return to offices, a slight delay from its previous goal of January, marking a key step toward getting its operations back to normal after the pandemic.

Starting at the beginning of February, the company will adopt a phased return, Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook told staff via email on Thursday. For the first month, some teams will be required to come into the office one or two days a week. After that “transitional period,” staff will be required to come in at least three days per week.

Almost Everyone Vaccinated in Australia Capital (2:04 p.m. NY)

Almost all eligible citizens in Australia’s “Bush Capital” have had at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine and it is expected to reach full inoculation next month, a milestone that shows just how fast the nation has overcome a slow start to its vaccination rollout.

Canberra, one of a number of highly vaccinated cities in the Asia-Pacific region, achieved the feat by relying on education and access to get its citizens to embrace the rollout, according to Andrew Barr, the chief minister of the Australian Capital Territory which oversees the city.

Data show the city’s vaccination rate is at 96.8% for eligible people aged 12 and over.

Madeira Island Imposes Curbs on Unvaccinated (1:24 p.m. NY)

The Portuguese island of Madeira will impose new restrictions on unvaccinated residents and visitors amid a surge in cases across Europe.

People who have not been vaccinated will be banned from attending public events such as concerts from Saturday, Miguel Albuquerque, the president of Madeira’s regional government, said on Thursday. Unvaccinated people are allowed to attend mass or go to the supermarket as long as they show a negative Covid-19 test.

Cases Jump in the U.S. Midwest (1:15 p.m. NY)

The U.S. outbreak, on the rise again, is shifting to the Midwest, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Indiana recorded the largest increase of infections in the week ending Nov. 16, with Michigan, Minnesota, Illinois and Wisconsin among the states with the biggest weekly jumps, the data show. Parts of the Northeast, the most vaccinated region of the country, are also recording a spike, with infections in New York state up 27%.

The seven-day average of new hospital admissions with confirmed Covid-19 cases is rising in 28 states and the nation’s capital from a week earlier, with visible clusters in the Northeast and upper Midwest.

Germany Cracks Down on Unvaccinated (1:05 p.m. NY)

Germany will restrict access to restaurants, bars and public events for unvaccinated people in regions that exceed a threshold of Covid-19 hospital admissions, while stopping short of a nationwide lockdown, Chancellor Angela Merkel said.

Merkel and German regional leaders agreed on catalog of measures, with restrictions increasing by region as hospitals fill up with patients, in response to what she called the fourth wave of the pandemic to strike Germany.

Only people who are vaccinated or have recovered from Covid-19 infections will have access to leisure, cultural and sports events, gastronomy, hospitality and services such as gyms, according to the agreement presented on Thursday. The measures kick in above a certain level of hospitalizations as a share of a region’s population.

U.S. Health Groups Endorse Work Mandate (11:16 a.m. NY)

The American Medical Association and more than 60 other U.S. health organizations endorsed the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for companies with 100 or more employees. They said the requirement is “reasonable and essential to protect workers.”

“When employers require workers to get vaccinated, vaccination rates increase to over 90%,” a public letter read. “Courts have repeatedly supported the legality of employer mandates.”

More than 30 lawsuits have been filed against the requirement, which also allows for regular testing. The deadline is Jan. 4.

Astra Cocktail Data Shows Long Protection (10:36 a.m. NY)

AstraZeneca Plc’s antibody cocktail was more than 80% successful at both preventing symptomatic disease for six months and stopping the illness from worsening, demonstrating its ability to provide strong and long-lasting protection.

The medicine reduced the risk of developing symptomatic Covid by 83% in one of the trials after six months follow-up, the company said Thursday. The other, which was from outpatient participants with mild-to-moderate illness, found the cocktail reduced the risk of severe disease or death by 88% if given within three days.

Poland Has Half a Million in Quarantine (8:36 a.m. NY)

Polish sanitary services quarantined 503,400 people, the most since October last year, as Covid-19 rips through the European Union’s fifth most populous state in a growing headache for the ruling nationalists.

The surge in cases comes as little over half of the population of 38 million is fully vaccinated and the government is reluctant to tighten its light-touch restrictions. Daily infections exceeded 24,000 in the last two days, while the death toll since the start of the pandemic has risen to almost 80,000.

Czechs Impose Curbs for Unvaccinated (8:01 a.m. NY)

The Czech government approved restrictions for people who aren’t vaccinated against Covid-19, limiting their access to events and services.

As of Monday, only citizens who are fully vaccinated or have had Covid-19 in the past six months will be allowed into cultural and sporting events, enter restaurants and use services. Outgoing Prime Minister Andrej Babis said Thursday he expects the new measures to be in place for three months.

Austrian Regions Intensify Curbs (6:09 a.m. NY)

Just days after restricting the movements of unvaccinated people, Austria is moving closer to a general lockdown.

The provinces of Salzburg and Upper Austria, where infection rates have soared to some 1,600 per 100,000 people, will impose regional lockdowns from Monday. The federal government could announce new nationwide measures on Friday after a meeting with provincial leaders.

Greece Orders More Doctors (6:48 p.m. HK)

Greece ordered private-sector doctors to work for the national health system, government spokesman Ioannis Oikonomou told reporters in Athens on Thursday. With hospitalizations on the rise, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is expected to address the nation later in the day.

Delta Sub-Variant Spreads in U.K. (6:35 p.m. HK)

A more infectious new version of Covid-19’s delta variant is spreading fast in the U.K., accounting for about 12% of the samples gathered in the most recent government survey.

That represents a 2.8% daily growth rate for sub-variant AY.4.2 over the course of the REACT survey, from Oct. 19 to Nov. 5, the researchers said. Still, the new sub-variant seemed less likely to cause symptomatic Covid.

Masks Cut Covid Risk in Half (5:57 p.m. HK)

As Covid-19 makes a comeback in Europe, one study offers a reminder that simple measures like mask-wearing and hand-washing help to ward off the disease.

Donning a face mask more than halves the risk of getting Covid, according to a review of eight studies published in the British Medical Journal. So does hand-washing. Physical distancing, meantime, cuts the risk by a quarter.

Gates Sees Deaths Falling Below Flu Levels (10:33 a.m. HK)

Covid deaths and infection rates may dip below seasonal flu levels by the middle of next year assuming new dangerous variants don’t emerge in the meantime, Bill Gates said.

Between natural and vaccine immunity and emerging oral treatments, “the death rate and the disease rate ought to be coming down pretty dramatically,” the billionaire founder of Microsoft Corp. said Thursday at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore.

