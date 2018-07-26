(Bloomberg) -- A record increase in owner-occupied household formation is a plus for the U.S. economy. Census Bureau data for June show an increase of 2.3 million from a year earlier to an all-time high 121.3 million. The data suggest demographics are favorable for the property market. Millennials coming of age in today’s strong job market could be spurring the growth.

