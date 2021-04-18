(Bloomberg) --

Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, said a decision on how to resume the Johnson & Johnson shot will probably come by Friday. Half of Americans 18 years or older have received at least one dose of vaccine, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Sunday.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said the outbreak in her hard-hit state may be easing, though she worries demand for the vaccine may also be slowing. Chicago’s high schools will reopen on Monday.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will deploy additional health-care workers and equipment to help Ontario, struggling to contain a sharp rise in cases. Turkey reached record deaths amid an increase in critically ill young people.

Key Developments:

Chicago High Schools to Reopen (5:49 p.m. NY)

The Chicago Teachers Union approved a plan to reopen the city’s high schools on Monday. High schools have been closed since last year, and it took long negotiations to reopen grade schools earlier this year.

Union president Jesse Sharkey had said on Thursday that the union’s House of Delegates had approved the plan “overwhelmingly” before a full vote. That vote passed by 83%, the union said in a tweet on Sunday.

The plan will improve vaccine access to students 16 and older and allow principals or supervisors to approve the option for teachers to work remotely on any given day, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Canada Sends Emergency Aid to Ontario (5:35 p.m. NY)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Sunday he’ll deploy additional health-care workers and equipment to help Ontario, the country’s most populous province, which is struggling to contain a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases.

The move follows Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s decision on Friday to impose some of North America’s toughest restrictions to get a handle on the region’s third wave of the pandemic that threatens to overwhelm its health-care system.

Half of U.S. Adults Have At Least One Dose (2:41 p.m. NY)

Half of Americans 18 years or older have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Sunday. About 32% of adults have been full vaccinated.

Another 3.5 million doses were reported on Sunday, as the seven-day average dipped slightly to 3.19 million doses, according the Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker. Most states have opened shots up to all people 16 years and older, and some are reporting a growing surplus of unused vaccine. Total doses administered are 209 million.

N.Y. Positive Tests Fall (2:01 p.m. NY)

New York state’s rate of positive tests dipped to 2.35%, the lowest since Nov. 7, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a statement. Hospitalizations in the state, once stubbornly high, have dropped to less than 4,000, and cases and deaths are trending downward. Another 35 people died, the fewest since Nov. 22.

More than 41% of New Yorkers have had at least one dose of vaccine, and 28% are fully vaccinated, the governor said. More than 13 million vaccines have been administered.

Turkey Reaches Record Deaths (1:28 p.m. NY)

Turkey reported 318 fatalities on Sunday, a 10% rise from the previous day and the highest figure since the start of the pandemic.

As the number of new cases continues to hover among the highest in the world, an expert warned about the surge in the number of critically ill younger people.

Sunday’s death toll raised total fatalities to 35,926, official data show. Social distancing measures announced on April 13 have “started to decrease the speed of the increase,” Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said in a tweet. However, the nation ranks as the third in the number of daily cases, behind India and Brazil.

Gottlieb Says Logistics Key With J&J Sidelined (12:47 p.m. NY)

“Better logistics” will be key to keeping the U.S. vaccination momentum rolling while the one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot remains sidelined, said Scott Gottlieb, former head of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

“The challenge now is that we’re going to have to set up better logistics to try and reach communities we know are hard to reach,” Gottlieb said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.” The J&J shot has been seen as an important part of the national strategy because it’s one-and-done and doesn’t need special storage equipment.

Still, he agreed with Biden adviser Anthony Fauci that “the J&J vaccine will be back on the market in a reasonable period of time - hopefully this week.”

Michigan Surge May Be Easing (12:06 p.m. NY)

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said cases may be slowing in her state, which has been hit hard by the virus variant first detected in the U.K. and has the most per-capita Covid infections in the U.S.

While Michigan is starting to see “the beginning of what could be a slowdown,” she expressed concern about getting people vaccinated. “We are going to see, I think, a moment where supply outweighs demand,” Whitmer said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

The Democratic governor suggested she partly blames opposition by state Republicans for the surge, saying she doesn’t “have all of the exact same tools” to stem the outbreak as at the start of the pandemic. “And that’s why we’re imploring people to take this seriously, mask up, get tested.”

Hong Kong Bans Flights From Asia Hot Spots (11:42 a.m. NY)

Hong Kong will ban flights from India, Pakistan and the Philippines for 14 days starting April 20, the government said in a statement Sunday.

A circuit breaker arrangement is triggered for each of the countries as there had been five or more arrivals with the N501Y mutant coronavirus strain within seven days, the government said. Under the mechanism the three countries will be designated as “extremely high-risk.”

Macron Says France Open Soon to U.S. (10:50 a.m. NY)

French President Emmanuel Macron said U.S. citizens will be able to travel to the country again in the summer. France is working on a “special pass” to allow Americans who are vaccinated to enter the country, in addition to an ongoing EU initiative to create certificate for European citizens to travel, he said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.”

Macron also said Russia’s Sputnik vaccine was not a “solution” to accelerate France’s vaccination campaign because it will “take time” for the European Medicine Agency to approve and produce the vaccine in Europe.

U.S. at Precarious Point, Fauci Says (10:34 a.m. NY)

The U.S. is “in somewhat of a precarious position” with a seven-day average of more than 60,000 new Covid-19 infections per day, though vaccinations will bring the number down, Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, said on ABC’s “This Week.”

“That’s good news, we’ve got to keep that up,” he said. “But we also have to make sure that people don’t throw caution to the wind and declare victory prematurely.”

He also said a decision on how to resume vaccinating Americans with the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus shot will probably come by Friday. “I doubt very seriously if they just cancel” the J&J vaccine, one of three approved for use in the U.S., he said.

Israel Eases Mask Rules (10:22 a.m. NY)

Israel has lifted a regulation requiring residents to wear masks outdoors, due to the low rate of coronavirus morbidity in the country, the Health Ministry said. Residents are still required to wear masks indoors, and the Health Ministry has recommended that people continue to use masks in open-air gatherings. More than half the population has been vaccinated, and the number of new coronavirus cases has dropped to about 150 a day on average for the week, from about 1,400 one month ago.

U.S. Adds Some 52,000 Cases (7:55 a.m. NY)

The U.S. added about 52,000 Covid-19 cases on Saturday, the fewest in six days, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg. Another 678 deaths linked to the disease were reported nationwide. The pace of U.S. infections has picked up since mid-March, fueled in part by cases among younger people, even as vaccinations have increased to about 3.2 million doses a day, according to the Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker.

At that pace, it’ll take another three months to cover 75% of the population. Covid-19 deaths, measured on a seven-day rolling average, declined this month to the lowest levels since October.

U.K. Wary on Next-Stage Reopenings (7:23 a.m. NY)

A U.K. minister said it’s too soon to say if hospitality venues in England can reopen indoors as planned next month. The comments from Environment Secretary George Eustice on Sunday signal concerns that the road map out of lockdown could be knocked off course by mutations in the virus seen in India and Brazil.

The next stage of the plan to unlock more of the economy is on May 17, when hotels, cinema and museums are allowed to reopen, and other hospitality venues including pubs and restaurants -- which were allowed to open outdoors earlier this month -- can serve customers inside.

EU Aims for Travel Policy (6:57 a.m. NY)

The European Union will try to coordinate a common policy for travelers from countries dealing with coronavirus variants such as Brazil and India, French Foreign Affairs Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said.

France announced late Saturday the implementation of a 10-day quarantine for travelers from Argentina, Chile, South Africa and Brazil, with police controls and stiff fines, to try and limit the spread of variants within the country, on top of mandatory tests. The French government will discuss these new measures with its European partners early next week, Prime Minister Jean Castex said in an emailed statement.

India Cases Hit Record (12:39 a.m. NY)

India’s coronavirus epidemic worsened overnight, with the South Asian nation adding a record 261,500 new cases and 1,501 deaths.

The army has been called in to ramp up hospital capacity, with a 250-bed hospital established in New Delhi run by the military’s Medical Corps, as medical services across the country report critical shortages of beds, oxygen and essential medicine.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been campaigning at election rallies in West Bengal over the weekend, is due to chair a meeting of top officials in the holy city of Varanasi -- home to his parliamentary constituency -- on Sunday.

