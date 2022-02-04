(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Between omicron, revisions and big seasonal factors, Friday’s U.S. jobs report is poised to be a bit of a doozy The January employment report, as weak as it may look, most likely will not derail Fed rates liftoff in March

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is no longer ruling out an interest-rate hike this year

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said he favored moving interest rates gradually instead of delivering an unexpected shock to get inflation under control Bailey called for workers to hold off on demands for higher pay, saying the nation needs to focus on keeping inflation in check

Global bond markets are being swept up in a fresh wave of selling as monetary policy normalization bets deepen everywhere

Two of President Joe Biden’s nominees to the Federal Reserve could face a tough battle for confirmation after Republicans questioned their commitment to price stability and to keeping the Fed away from climate rules Fed nominees all show a commitment to fighting inflation in accordance with Fed mandates, says Bloomberg Economics

Slow progress on a plan to help poorer countries restructure their debts is spurring concern, as a $35 billion bill comes due and U.S. interest-rate increases loom

Chile gets its first female central bank chief

Australia’s central bank upgraded its inflation and employment outlook, while still seeing wage pressures building only gradually

South Korean consumer prices stayed well above the Bank of Korea’s target in January, keeping the pressure on policy makers to keep tightening

