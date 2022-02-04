Feb 4, 2022
U.S. Payrolls, Bailey’s Gradualism, Fed Nominees: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.
Welcome to Friday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- Between omicron, revisions and big seasonal factors, Friday’s U.S. jobs report is poised to be a bit of a doozy
- The January employment report, as weak as it may look, most likely will not derail Fed rates liftoff in March
- European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is no longer ruling out an interest-rate hike this year
- Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said he favored moving interest rates gradually instead of delivering an unexpected shock to get inflation under control
- Bailey called for workers to hold off on demands for higher pay, saying the nation needs to focus on keeping inflation in check
- Global bond markets are being swept up in a fresh wave of selling as monetary policy normalization bets deepen everywhere
- Two of President Joe Biden’s nominees to the Federal Reserve could face a tough battle for confirmation after Republicans questioned their commitment to price stability and to keeping the Fed away from climate rules
- Fed nominees all show a commitment to fighting inflation in accordance with Fed mandates, says Bloomberg Economics
- Slow progress on a plan to help poorer countries restructure their debts is spurring concern, as a $35 billion bill comes due and U.S. interest-rate increases loom
- Chile gets its first female central bank chief
- Australia’s central bank upgraded its inflation and employment outlook, while still seeing wage pressures building only gradually
- South Korean consumer prices stayed well above the Bank of Korea’s target in January, keeping the pressure on policy makers to keep tightening
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.