  • Between omicron, revisions and big seasonal factors, Friday’s U.S. jobs report is poised to be a bit of a doozy
    • The January employment report, as weak as it may look, most likely will not derail Fed rates liftoff in March
  • European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is no longer ruling out an interest-rate hike this year
  • Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said he favored moving interest rates gradually instead of delivering an unexpected shock to get inflation under control
    • Bailey called for workers to hold off on demands for higher pay, saying the nation needs to focus on keeping inflation in check
  • Global bond markets are being swept up in a fresh wave of selling as monetary policy normalization bets deepen everywhere
  • Two of President Joe Biden’s nominees to the Federal Reserve could face a tough battle for confirmation after Republicans questioned their commitment to price stability and to keeping the Fed away from climate rules
    • Fed nominees all show a commitment to fighting inflation in accordance with Fed mandates, says Bloomberg Economics
  • Slow progress on a plan to help poorer countries restructure their debts is spurring concern, as a $35 billion bill comes due and U.S. interest-rate increases loom
  • Chile gets its first female central bank chief
  • Australia’s central bank upgraded its inflation and employment outlook, while still seeing wage pressures building only gradually
  • South Korean consumer prices stayed well above the Bank of Korea’s target in January, keeping the pressure on policy makers to keep tightening

