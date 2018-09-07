(Bloomberg) -- Good morning Americas. Here’s the latest news from Bloomberg Economics to round off your week.

The U.S. will report non-farm payrolls Friday, with economists expecting a 191,000 gain in jobs for August. Here’s what economists are saying before the data

Mario Draghi will raise the European Central Bank’s interest rates before his term as president ends in October 2019 amid continued risks from U.S. tariffs and Italian politics, according to a Bloomberg survey There was good news for the region Friday, with a report showing consumer spending and business investment kept the euro-area economy humming along in the second quarter

Some of America’s most prominent technology companies and retailers made a last-minute push to convince President Donald Trump to reverse course on a plan to impose tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports Meanwhile, a Nafta deal doesn’t look likely this week, even as talks between the U.S. and Canada have seemed upbeat

Italian leaders started budget talks with an eye on markets, reassuring investors that they won’t push the deficit to the European Union limit of 3 percent of gross domestic product

Sweden’s central bank found itself the target of, at times colorful, criticism from analysts on Thursday after its latest monetary policy statement seemed to leave many of them confused

Finally, here’s what happened in the world economy and what it means

To contact the reporter on this story: David Goodman in London at dgoodman28@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Paul Gordon at pgordon6@bloomberg.net

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.