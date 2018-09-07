52m ago
U.S. Payrolls, Draghi's 2019 Rate Hike, Tariff Pleas: Eco Day
(Bloomberg) -- Good morning Americas. Here’s the latest news from Bloomberg Economics to round off your week.
- The U.S. will report non-farm payrolls Friday, with economists expecting a 191,000 gain in jobs for August. Here’s what economists are saying before the data
- Mario Draghi will raise the European Central Bank’s interest rates before his term as president ends in October 2019 amid continued risks from U.S. tariffs and Italian politics, according to a Bloomberg survey
- There was good news for the region Friday, with a report showing consumer spending and business investment kept the euro-area economy humming along in the second quarter
- Some of America’s most prominent technology companies and retailers made a last-minute push to convince President Donald Trump to reverse course on a plan to impose tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports
- Meanwhile, a Nafta deal doesn’t look likely this week, even as talks between the U.S. and Canada have seemed upbeat
- Italian leaders started budget talks with an eye on markets, reassuring investors that they won’t push the deficit to the European Union limit of 3 percent of gross domestic product
- Sweden’s central bank found itself the target of, at times colorful, criticism from analysts on Thursday after its latest monetary policy statement seemed to leave many of them confused
- Finally, here’s what happened in the world economy and what it means
