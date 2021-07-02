(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

It’s U.S. payrolls day. Here’s what to expect from the June data.

A global tax overhaul is lurching toward widespread agreement with a handful of last-minute hurdles; Ireland is among those still on the sidelines, while remaining committed to negotiations

U.K. authorities are pledging to protect consumers against the costs of phasing out greenhouse gas emissions

The Federal Reserve probably will need to begin raising interest rates in late 2022 or early 2023 amid high government spending, the International Monetary Fund said

South Korea’s finance minister and central bank chief met Friday and pledged tight policy coordination in a bit to reconcile the goals of taming asset bubbles and keeping economic recovery on track

Venezuela is preparing again to lop off zeroes from the national currency, with an aim to simplify daily transactions that sometimes barely fit on a calculator

Bloomberg Economics takes a look at the week ahead that includes China’s credit and inflation data, besides rate decisions by Reserve Bank of Australia and Bank Negara Malaysia

A study by London School of Economics found that Indians want their government to guarantee them jobs instead of handing out cash to see them through the pandemic

India’s record forex reserves fall short of the pile held by Switzerland, Russia and Japan on the import cover metric, making a case for the South Asian nation’s central bank to grow its hoard

