Jul 2, 2021
U.S. Payrolls, Global Tax Deal, New York Houses: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
- It’s U.S. payrolls day. Economists are predicting a 720,000 jump in June, while Bloomberg Economics predicts 800k
- A global tax overhaul is lurching toward widespread agreement with a handful of last-minute hurdles; Ireland is among those still on the sidelines, while remaining committed to negotiations
- Contracts to buy suburban New York homes have scaled back from their frenzied pace at the height of the pandemic
- The Federal Reserve probably will need to begin raising interest rates in late 2022 or early 2023 amid high government spending, the International Monetary Fund said
- Colombia’s credit rating was cut to junk by Fitch Ratings as the nation’s debt outlook worsened after the government withdrew a bill to raise taxes which triggered mass civil unrest
- Finally, here’s what to know about Biden’s plans for U.S. child care
