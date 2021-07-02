(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

It’s U.S. payrolls day. Economists are predicting a 720,000 jump in June, while Bloomberg Economics predicts 800k

A global tax overhaul is lurching toward widespread agreement with a handful of last-minute hurdles; Ireland is among those still on the sidelines, while remaining committed to negotiations

Contracts to buy suburban New York homes have scaled back from their frenzied pace at the height of the pandemic

The Federal Reserve probably will need to begin raising interest rates in late 2022 or early 2023 amid high government spending, the International Monetary Fund said

Colombia’s credit rating was cut to junk by Fitch Ratings as the nation’s debt outlook worsened after the government withdrew a bill to raise taxes which triggered mass civil unrest

Finally, here’s what to know about Biden’s plans for U.S. child care

