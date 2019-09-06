(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

It’s U.S. jobs day. The data may be inflated by Census Bureau hiring for the 2020 count, and economists say the underlying numbers may show that job gains are slowing

President Donald Trump’s trade war with China is threatening to draw one of the global economy’s neutral referees into the fray: the International Monetary Fund

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has said that he looks to the bond market as a guide to the stance of monetary policy. And what it’s telling him today is that he’s falling behind the curve in cutting interest rates

China’s central bank said it will cut the amount of cash banks must hold as reserves to the lowest level since 2007, injecting liquidity into an economy facing both a domestic slowdown and trade-war headwinds

Mario Draghi is expected to go big in a final stimulus push as European Central Bank president, overriding protests from among his ranks that tools such as bond purchases aren’t yet needed Meanwhile, German industrial production unexpectedly declined further in July as trade tensions and waning business confidence continued to weigh on global demand

Finally, here’s our weekly wrap of what’s going on in the world economy

