Oct 8, 2021
U.S. Payrolls, Lane’s Pushback, China’s Energy Crunch: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
- Friday’s U.S. nonfarm payrolls report will be key for investors to assess whether the abrupt deceleration in hiring in August was a blip or not
- Applications for U.S. state unemployment benefits retreated last week to the lowest in a month in a broad-based decline, pointing to ongoing improvement in the labor market
- A record share of U.S. small-business owners said they had open positions they could not fill in September, while many boosted wages to attract workers, the National Federation of Independent Business said
- European Central Bank Chief Economist Philip Lane pushed back against warnings over accelerating inflation, saying there’s “very solid evidence” to believe that the current spike won’t last
- Boris Johnson’s optimistic vision for the post-Brexit economy in the U.K. is being challenged by big business and some traditional supporters of the ruling Conservative Party
- International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has hired white-collar defense attorney Lanny Breuer to represent her as she fights allegations of tampering with a World Bank report
- Ireland is ready to sign up to a proposed global agreement for a minimum tax on companies, a climbdown that removes one hurdle to an unprecedented deal that would reshape the landscape for multinationals
- The top bureaucrat in Japan’s finance ministry delivered a rare public rebuke to the nation’s politicians for ignoring the government’s mountain of debt, just as the new government begins talks on more fiscal stimulus
- The hit from China’s energy crunch is starting to ripple throughout the globe, hurting everyone from Toyota Motor Corp. to Australian sheep farmers and makers of cardboard boxes
- China will continue taking steps to curb monopolistic behavior among Internet platform companies and strengthen the protection of consumer privacy and data security, central bank Governor Yi Gang said
