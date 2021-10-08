(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Friday’s U.S. nonfarm payrolls report will be key for investors to assess whether the abrupt deceleration in hiring in August was a blip or not

Applications for U.S. state unemployment benefits retreated last week to the lowest in a month in a broad-based decline, pointing to ongoing improvement in the labor market

A record share of U.S. small-business owners said they had open positions they could not fill in September, while many boosted wages to attract workers, the National Federation of Independent Business said

European Central Bank Chief Economist Philip Lane pushed back against warnings over accelerating inflation, saying there’s “very solid evidence” to believe that the current spike won’t last

Boris Johnson’s optimistic vision for the post-Brexit economy in the U.K. is being challenged by big business and some traditional supporters of the ruling Conservative Party

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has hired white-collar defense attorney Lanny Breuer to represent her as she fights allegations of tampering with a World Bank report

Ireland is ready to sign up to a proposed global agreement for a minimum tax on companies, a climbdown that removes one hurdle to an unprecedented deal that would reshape the landscape for multinationals

The top bureaucrat in Japan’s finance ministry delivered a rare public rebuke to the nation’s politicians for ignoring the government’s mountain of debt, just as the new government begins talks on more fiscal stimulus

The hit from China’s energy crunch is starting to ripple throughout the globe, hurting everyone from Toyota Motor Corp. to Australian sheep farmers and makers of cardboard boxes

China will continue taking steps to curb monopolistic behavior among Internet platform companies and strengthen the protection of consumer privacy and data security, central bank Governor Yi Gang said

