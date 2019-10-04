(Bloomberg) -- Explore what’s moving the global economy in the new season of the Stephanomics podcast. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

It’s jobs day in the U.S., where all signs are pointing to a soft report after a run of weak data. Here’s our economists’ preview

If Britain crashes out of the European Union without a transition pact, the knock-on effects would undermine an already fragile global economy

Christine Lagarde’s future role as president of the European Central Bank is being transformed -- even before she takes office -- into one that increasingly requires the skills of a political campaigner

Turkey’s central bank is working on a plan for looser reserve requirements to reward banks that support export-oriented industries, the latest step of a campaign to get credit flowing again

Bond giant Pimco says Donald Trump’s impeachment fight will make progress toward a trade deal even more elusive, as China won’t want to make concessions to a weakened U.S. president

Central bank chiefs from Australia to India are pointing the finger at the wave of global monetary easing to help justify their latest interest-rate cuts

Going against a central bank is an investment strategy fraught with peril, but some bond market analysts think the Bank of Japan will fail to steepen the yield curve

Finally, here’s a collection of the best of this week’s analysis from Bloomberg Economics

