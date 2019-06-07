U.S. Adds 75,000 Jobs in May, Jobless Rate Holds at 3.6%

U.S. employers last month added the fewest workers in three months as wage gains cooled, suggesting broader economic weakness and likely boosting calls for a Federal Reserve interest-rate cut as President Donald Trump's trade policies weigh on the economy.

Payrolls rose 75,000 after a downwardly revised 224,000 advance the prior month, according to a Labor Department report Friday that missed all estimates in Bloomberg’s survey calling for 175,000. The jobless rate held at a 49-year low of 3.6 per cent while average hourly earnings climbed 3.1 per cent from a year earlier, less than projected.

The surprisingly sour data signal the labor market, a pillar of strength for an economy headed for a record expansion, was facing new pressures even before Trump threatened tariffs on Mexican goods in addition to proposed higher levies on Chinese imports. Retail sales, factory output and home purchases have shown the economy struggling this quarter after better-than- expected growth in the first three months of the year.

Fed policy makers have described the economy as solid, though recent remarks from Chairman Jerome Powell signaled openness to lower rates if needed. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, who votes on policy this year, this week became the first official to indicate likely support for a rate cut; others suggested they're waiting for more data.

As the world’s largest economy nears its longest-ever expansion in July, the employment report may amplify rhetoric that Fed rate cuts are needed to support growth.

Revisions subtracted 75,000 jobs from the prior two months, bringing the three-month average to 151,000.

Broad Weakness

Payroll changes by industry showed broad weakness. Manufacturing growth slowed to 3,000 jobs, as forecast, while construction employment expanded by 4,000, down from the prior month. Professional and business services added 33,000, about half the prior month's number.

Retail jobs fell by 7,600 for a fourth-straight drop while transportation and warehousing and nondurable goods also slipped. Government payrolls contracted by 15,000, highlighted by drops in state and local education.

Average hourly earnings rose 0.2 per cent from the prior month, missing estimates. That indicates the tight labor market may offer limited support for consumer spending.

The participation rate, or share of working-age people in the labor force, held at 62.8 per cent. The average workweek for all private employees was unchanged at 34.4 hours.

Other Details