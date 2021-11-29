Landlords Are Less Likely to Reply to Applicants with Black and Latino Names
The largest study of its kind to date found persistent bias against non-White renters.
Most Popular Content
Latest Videos
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
The largest study of its kind to date found persistent bias against non-White renters.
Omicron’s arrival may have lifted healthcare stocks and hobbled shares of travel companies, but as the dust settles analysts are sounding a note of cautious optimism.
(Bloomberg) -- Allstate Corp. reached an agreement to sell the majority of its headquarters campus for $232 million to Dermody Properties as the insurer adjusts to shifting workplace behavior brought on by the pandemic.
A forward-looking gauge of U.S. home purchases rebounded in October to a 10-month high, signaling steady housing demand despite growing affordability concerns among many prospective buyers.
(Bloomberg) -- The news was bad and about to get worse. Property developer China Evergrande Group appeared to be buckling under its massive debt load and investors were headed for the door. For Ashmore Group Plc, though, it looked like a buying opportunity.
7h ago
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- A forward-looking gauge of U.S. home purchases rebounded in October to a 10-month high, signaling steady housing demand despite growing affordability concerns among many prospective buyers.
The National Association of Realtors’ index of pending home sales increased 7.5% from a month earlier to 125.2, according to data released Monday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 1% advance.
Low mortgage rates and solid job growth have supported housing demand this year as pandemic-weary buyers seek more spacious accommodations. Existing home sales are on track to exceed 6 million in 2021, which would be the strongest in 15 years, Lawrence Yun, NAR’s chief economist, said.
Still, competition over a scant number of listings -- particularly on the lower, more affordable end of the resale market -- has pushed prices out of reach for many prospective buyers. Builders have struggled to fill the void as supply-chain delays and labor shortages upend construction schedules, exacerbating the inventory crunch.
“Motivated by fast-rising rents and the anticipated increase in mortgage rates, consumers that are on strong financial footing are signing contracts to purchase a home sooner rather than later,” Yun said in a statement. “This solid buying is a testament to demand still being relatively high, as it is occurring during a time when inventory is still markedly low.”
Contract signings increased across all four regions, led by an 11.8% gain in the Midwest and a 8% rise in the South.
Compared with a year earlier, contract signings were down 4.7% on an unadjusted basis.
Pending home sales are often looked to as a leading indicator of existing-home purchases given properties typically go under contract a month or two before they’re sold.
(Adds graphic)
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.