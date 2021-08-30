U.S. Pending Home Sales Unexpectedly Decline for a Second Month
U.S. pending home sales unexpectedly declined for a second straight month in July as limited inventory and soaring prices deterred some prospective buyers.
Wealthy investors who supported Chinese billionaire Hui Ka Yan’s empire are now paying a heavy price amid growing concern the group will struggle to repay its debts.
The delta variant has muted the progress of the U.S. economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, with consumers putting off some leisure spending and businesses delaying a return to normal operations, according to a number of high-frequency reports that show softness in August.
The world’s biggest bond market won’t have to wait long for its next potential volatility jolt, with a pivotal U.S. jobs reading ahead that will help shape bets on the path of Treasury yields for the remainder of 2021.
(Bloomberg) -- U.S. pending home sales unexpectedly declined for a second straight month in July as limited inventory and soaring prices deterred some prospective buyers.
An index of pending home sales decreased 1.8% from June to 110.7, a three-month low, according to National Association of Realtors data released Monday. The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 0.3% advance.
The figures underscore how sky-high prices for a limited number of listings are discouraging many Americans from buying a home. Looking ahead, loosening inventory constraints paired with still-low borrowing costs should support buyer demand.
“The market may be starting to cool slightly, but at the moment there is not enough supply to match the demand from would-be buyers,” Lawrence Yun, NAR’s chief economist, said in a statement. “That said, inventory is slowly increasing and home shoppers should begin to see more options in the coming months.”
Compared with a year earlier, contract signings were down 9.5% on an unadjusted basis.
Signings declined in three of four U.S. regions from the prior month, led by a 6.6% drop in the Northeast. Contract signings rose in the West by 1.9%. A separate report last week showed that sales of previously owned U.S. homes rose in July for a second month, suggesting firmer housing demand as inventory constraints eased slightly. That said, prices have jumped over the course of the pandemic. The median selling price of a previously owned home rose 17.8% from a year earlier to $359,900 in July.
Unlike existing-home sales, which are calculated when a contract closes, the index of pending home sales is based on contract signings.
