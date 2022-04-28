(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

It’s U.S. GDP day -- here’s what to expect

Americans are increasingly pessimistic about their finances as inflation takes a toll

U.S. President Joe Biden’s picks for Federal Reserve posts won’t be confirmed until Democrats recovering from Covid-19 return

The U.K. should focus on closer cooperation with the U.S. to bolster its finance industry following Brexit and move on from attempts to push for access to European Union markets, according to a report by two think tanks

Ex-Bank of England official Adam Posen says there’s no chance of a U.S.-U.K. trade deal and Brexit explains 80% of Britain’s inflation problem

Bloomberg Economics sees another back-to-back hike from the BOE next week

Spanish inflation slowed more than anticipated on power costs

Turkey is set to raise inflation forecasts after consumer prices surged to nearly three times its initial estimate, with the central bank doubling down on a cheap borrowing policy that’s left it out of step with the global economy

China’s State Council pledged aid for the unemployed as the pandemic threatens the economy

The Bank of Japan sparked a sharp slide in the yen against the dollar after it held its ground against a global wave of interest-rate hikes and left its monetary stimulus unchanged, indicating that faster price growth in the coming year won’t last

Finally, check out this week’s Stephanomics podcast on the looming debt crisis that’s about to make everything worse

