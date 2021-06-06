(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is expected to announce actions against drug trafficking and smuggling, and also hopes to launch new anti-corruption measures, during Monday’s visit to Guatemala by Vice President Kamala Harris.

A senior administration official outlined the plans on Sunday on the condition of anonymity to preview actions that haven’t yet been finalized.

Harris landed in Guatemala City late Sunday, the first stop on her inaugural international trip since taking office. She’s scheduled to meet Monday morning with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei, and travel to Mexico in the evening.

Another official noted that President Joe Biden had made commitments to combat corruption during his 2020 campaign, and said Harris aimed to begin delivering on them during her trip.

While Harris is meeting with the leader of only one of the three countries that make up the Northern Triangle of Central America, administration officials say they’re also working with El Salvador and Honduras.

Ricardo Zuniga, a U.S. envoy to the region, had a three-hour meeting with El Salvador President Nayib Bukele in May, an official said.

