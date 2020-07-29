(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. plans to withdraw about 12,000 troops from Germany, with some redeploying to other European nations and a little more than half returning to the U.S., a defense official said.

The drawdown of forces from Germany reflects a long held goal of President Donald Trump to bring more American troops home, though a defense official cautioned that the process could take years.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper is briefing reporters at the Pentagon on the change, which the official said was part of a global assessment of the U.S. military posture.

