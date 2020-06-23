(Bloomberg) -- Law enforcement in Washington D.C. deployed a pepper spray-like substance and pushed protesters away from a statue of Andrew Jackson near the White House, which demonstrators had tried to tear down.

Photos from reporters on scene showed ropes slung around part of the statue of the seventh U.S. president on horseback as protesters pulled in an effort to topple it. The statue sits in the middle of Lafayette Square just north of the White House. Police pushed the line of protesters back, and the statue still stands.

Jackson was a war hero general who for many years was ranked by scholars among the very best U.S. presidents. His face adorns the $20 bill. However Jackson’s role in the removal of American Indian tribes from their ancestral lands has in recent years led to a reassessment of his image, and whether he’s worthy of the posthumous accolades originally given to him.

President Donald Trump, who has spoken fondly of Jackson, hung a portrait of him in the Oval Office. He said in a tweet that numerous people were arrested for the vandalism and warned against such acts. “10 years in prison under the Veteran’s Memorial Preservation Act. Beware!” he said in the post.Interior Secretary David Bernhardt branded the protesters as “criminals” and “anarchists,” saying in a statement he was thankful for police officers “who stand tall against these coordinated attacks and seek peace and justice for all.”

