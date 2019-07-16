(Bloomberg) -- U.S. pork producers are losing $1 billion annually because of the Trump administration’s trade wars, said David Herring, an industry association official.

Herring, president of the National Pork Producers Council, told a House Agriculture subcommittee on Tuesday that retaliatory tariffs by China and other countries imposed in trade disputes are “one of the most damaging threats” to his industry, costing producers $8 per animal.

“This year, the average hog farmer is making a very small profit through the first six months of the year,” Herring said. “Those small profits would be much higher were it not for trade retaliation from China and other markets.”

