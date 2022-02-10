(Bloomberg) -- The federal government ran a budget surplus in January, the first since September 2019, driven in part by a drop in pandemic relief payments and by spectrum auction proceeds for the Federal Communications Commission.

The surplus totaled $118.7 billion, and compares with a deficit of $162.8 billion in January 2021, according to data released Thursday by the U.S. Treasury Department.

Total budget receipts were $465.1 billion and total outlays $346.4 billion.

The FCC’s auction proceeds were recorded as a “negative outlay” of $81.1 billion. Stimulus payments under pandemic relief were more than $140 billion in January 2021, a Treasury official told reporters during a briefing Thursday.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.