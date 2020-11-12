The U.S. federal budget deficit more than doubled in October from a year earlier, reflecting a decline in revenue and increased spending tied to the government efforts to contain the economic damage from the coronavirus.

The US$284.1 billion shortfall in the first month of fiscal 2021 compared with a US$134.5 billion gap in October 2019, Treasury Department figures showed Thursday. Revenue decreased 3.2 per cent and spending jumped 37.3 per cent from a year ago.

The figures extend a rapid deterioration in the government’s fiscal position this year after lawmakers scrambled to shore up an economy that ground to a halt and depressed tax revenue because of the health crisis. In fiscal 2020, which ended last month, the U.S. amassed a record US$3.1 trillion budget shortfall.