U.S. Power Grid Is Becoming Less Reliable, Thanks to Extreme Weather

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. power grid is becoming less resilient and reliable, with extreme weather leaving more Americans without electricity more often over the past several years, analysts for Fitch Ratings said.

The country’s power networks are also less reliable than those in other industrialized countries, analysts said during a presentation Monday at the Edison Electric Institute Financial Conference in Hollywood, Florida.

Extreme weather, now more frequent because of climate change, accounted for 25% of utility company downgrades from 2017 to 2021, Fitch said.

“Climate change is expected to continue to challenge electric reliability,” said Fitch analyst Barbara Chapman.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.